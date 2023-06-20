World Broadband Association
Knowledge Center
The World Broadband Association publishes regular white papers and videos.
Download the white papers and watch our videos here. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Events
global telecom and broadband industry-leading events, both online and in-person.
What is the World Broadband Association?
The World Broadband Association (WBBA) is a multilateral, broadband industry-led association, providing leadership for digital broadband across the next decade.
Our objective is to overcome broadband industry challenges and support the drive towards the provision of broadband networks and services for all. With a goal of accelerating the healthy development of the global telecom industry, with sustainable benefits for stakeholders, end users, and society.
The WBBA is an independent legal entity registered in Switzerland.
Working Groups
Discover the Working Groups
By better understanding the scale, nature and timing of the future demand for services and applications, the first World Broadband Association working group is responsible for the Next Generation Broadband Roadmap.
Embracing sustainability as a core element of corporate strategy offers great potential for the telecom industry, enabling companies to mitigate risks, improve operational efficiencies, enhance their reputation, access capital and drive innovation.
World Broadband Association’s mission to drive social-economic change required a robust understanding of the state, scale and nature of the digital divide.
Customer Premises Network – CPN
In a rapidly evolving digital landscape marked by the rise of UHD video, metaverse, online education, healthcare, and smart manufacturing, the demand for robust home and business broadband services has never been greater.
Artificial Intelligence – AI
Experience the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as it revolutionizes life and work, both locally and globally. Stay ahead of the curve and embrace the dynamic shifts in our economy and society with confidence. Discover how AI is shaping the future today.