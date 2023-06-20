 Skip to content

World Broadband Association

Connecting the World by Bringing the Benefit of Broadband to All
An independent association providing leadership for the global broadband industry.
BECOME A MEMBER
wifi-thumbnail-v2
White Paper
Enriched service over converged Wi-Fi and cellular
Learn More
ai-thumbnail-v2
White Paper
Using Artificial Intelligence in the Predeployment Phases of Broadband Infrastructure
Learn More
net5-updated-graphic
White Paper
Net5.5G Best Practices and Deployment Guide
Learn More
ai-thumbnail-v3
White Paper
Gigacity Index 2025
Learn More
africa-broadband-investment-outlook
White Paper
Africa: Broadband Investment Guidebook
Learn More
IMPORTANT
WEBINAR
May 13, 2025
How to Ensure a Successful Broadband Investment Strategy in Africa
Learn More
IMPORTANT
WEBINAR
July 16, 2025
Fixed Broadband Evolution and Circular Economy Practices
Learn More
News Release
WBBA Broadband Development Congress Shanghai 2025 | Smarter Infrastructure: Converging AI and Broadband
June 23, 2025
Learn More
World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, 17 May 2025
May 19, 2025
Learn More
WBBA's Inaugural Advisory Committee Held, 8th May 2025
May 14, 2025
Learn More

Knowledge Center

The World Broadband Association publishes regular white papers and videos.
Download the white papers and watch our videos here. Subscribe to our YouTube channel. 

Beyond-Broadband--Revolutionizing-CPN-Connectivity
Beyond Broadband: Revolutionizing CPN Connectivity
Working Group 6 – CPN
June, 2025
As broadband networks evolve toward multi-gigabit speeds and ultra-low latency, the WBBA’s Working Group 6 highlights a critical shift: the customer premises network (CPN) is now the key to delivering true quality of experience. This white paper explores how next-generation applications - from cloud gaming and 8K streaming to XR and AI-powered smart homes - are redefining performance expectations beyond bandwidth alone. It examines the transformative role of technologies like Wi-Fi 7, fiber-to-the-room (FTTR), deterministic networking, and AI-driven diagnostics in turning the CPN into an intelligent, adaptive platform. With strategic insights for service providers, the report underscores the need to modernize in-home infrastructure to unlock the full value of advanced broadband and drive new service innovation.
Download White Paper
Circular-Economies-and-the-Evolution-of-Fixed-Broadband
Circular Economies and the Evolution of Fixed Broadband
Working Group 3 - Environmental Sustainability
June, 2025
Global broadband infrastructure is transitioning from copper cables to fiber, while many telecom operators have developed circular economy policies. The report examines the progress, benefits, and regulations associated with the transition from copper to fiber broadband networks, as well as operators' practices of recycling and reusing retired copper infrastructure as part of their broader circular economy strategies.
Download White Paper
africa-broadband-investment-outlook.-v2
Expanding Advanced Fixed Broadband Networks For All
Working Group 1 - Generational Roadmap
June, 2025
The World Broadband Association’s latest white paper outlines a clear roadmap for building advanced fixed broadband networks that fuel sustainable socioeconomic growth. As future applications demand ultra-reliable, low-latency, and secure connectivity, “being connected” is no longer enough. This paper explores optimal technology strategies—from fibre and 5G FWA to LEO satellites—to bridge digital divides in both developed and emerging markets.
Download White Paper
africa-broadband-investment-outlook
Africa: Broadband Investment Guidebook
Working Group 2 - Broadband Advocacy
April, 2025
This guidebook helps stakeholders examine investment in broadband infrastructure, focusing on Africa. It provides insight into why investment in broadband in Africa is important, current trends in broadband investment in the region, the key metrics stakeholders must consider, the ways they can make broadband infrastructure investment more viable as well as potential financing and business models for broadband infrastructure deployment.
Download White Paper
ai-thumbnail-v3
Gigacity Index 2025
Working Group 1 - Generational Roadmap
February, 2025
Gigabit broadband is crucial for next-gen internet and AI applications. To deliver a true gigabit experience, operators must invest in advanced end-to-end networks, including Wi-Fi 6/7, next-gen PON, and 400/800G WDM. Regulations must go beyond fiber deployment to encourage ongoing investment.
Download White Paper
net5-updated-graphic
Net5.5G Best Practices and Deployment Guide
Working Group 4 - Network Architecture and Technology
February, 2025
The Net 5.5G Best Practices and Development Guide discusses the adoption and maturity of Net5.5G, as well as case studies and success stories from key industry players—operators, carriers, cloud providers, enterprises, cities, and campuses—who have contributed to the Net5.5G value chain across five continents by successfully implementing Net5.5G scenarios and functionalities.
Download White Paper
ai-thumbnail-v2
Using Artificial Intelligence in the Predeployment Phases of Broadband Infrastructure
Working Group 7
February, 2025
The use of artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming pervasive among broadband service providers. This white paper from the World Broadband Association (WBBA) outlines the current and potential application areas of artificial intelligence (AI) specifically within the context of broadband predeployment phases (i.e., before rollouts).
Download White Paper
wifi-thumbnail-v2
Enriched service over converged Wi-Fi and cellular
February, 2025
The Enriched Service Over Converged Wi-Fi and Cellular Paper has been written by the GSMA 5G Voice over Wi-Fi Task Force (5GVoWiFi TF) and is the result of collaboration amongst a number of TF member companies as well as input from the Wireless Broadband Alliance and World Broadband Association.
Download White Paper
wbba-role-of-ai-whitepaper
The Role of AI in Fixed Networks Sustainability
Working Group 3 - Environmental Sustainability
November, 2024
This white paper examines the various AI-enabled use cases that drive operational efficiencies and lead to reduced energy consumption and carbon emissions while supporting greener and more resilient fixed broadband infrastructure
Download White Paper
Fiber-thumb
Fiber Development Index Analysis 2024
Working Group 1 - Generational Roadmap
October, 2024
This report provides an analysis of Omdia’s Fiber Development Index (FDI). The FDI quantifies and ranks the level of investment in fiber optical networks across nine metrics on a country-level basis. This analysis helps industry stakeholders, including policymakers, regulators, service providers, and suppliers, support the development and growth of the fiber industries in their respective countries.
Download White Paper
North-Am-thumb
North America: Broadband Investment Outlook
Working Group 2 - Broadband Advocacy
October, 2024
This guidebook helps stakeholders examine investment in broadband infrastructure, focusing on North America. It provides insight into the key metrics stakeholders must consider, the ways they can make broadband infrastructure investment more viable, as well as potential financing and business models for broadband infrastructure deployment.
Download White Paper
BCDI-thumb
Broadband and Cloud Development Index 2024 Report
Working Group 5 - Broadband and Cloud Development Index
October, 2024
The World Broadband Association (WBBA) has expanded its Broadband and Cloud Development Index (BCDI) for 2024, now covering 62 countries representing over 90% of global GDP and 75% of the world's population. The report includes new metrics on AI adoption, data centre investment, and sustainable energy. As a crucial resource for industry stakeholders, the BCDI 2024 Report aids in identifying best practices and growth opportunities in the broadband and cloud markets, which are projected to generate over $1 trillion worldwide by 2025.
Download White Paper
wbba-metavers
The Impact on Broadband Networks of Deploying Metaverse Applications at Scale
Working Group 1 - Generational Roadmap
September, 2024
The metaverse and extended reality (XR) are set to transform the internet, with applications potentially matching today's mobile ecosystem. As XR devices evolve, increased cloud processing will require robust networks. To ensure global access and reap socioeconomic benefits, countries must plan for advanced all-fiber broadband infrastructure aligned with WBBA guidelines.
Download White Paper
Network-Evolution-thumb-v2
Network Evolution For the 5.5G And 6G Era
Working Group 4 - Network Architecture and Technology
June, 2024
Net5.5G framework presents the key features including 400/800GE IP converged transport network with SRv6-based slicing, high-quality 10Gbps campus network with Wi-Fi 7, and 400/800GE hyper-converged DCN with Network Scale Load Balancing. Net5.5G ensures experiences of AR/VR, supports AI training and inference, and delivering AI-related services to the end user.
Download White Paper
Subjective-Analysis-thumb
Subjective Analysis of WBBA WG4 Cloud-Network Convergence Proof-of-Concept Project Test Report
Working Group 4 - Network Architecture and Technology
June, 2024
Dive into the future of digital transformation with our captivating white paper, "Driving the Future: Understanding the Landscape of Cloud-Network Convergence." As demand skyrockets for 5G, gigabit fiber, and IoT applications, the synergy between cloud and network infrastructures is revolutionizing both enterprise IT and at-home consumer needs.
Download White Paper
wbba-investment-guidebook
WBBA Broadband Investment Guidebook 2024
Working Group 2 - Broadband Advocacy
May, 2024
This guidebook provides guidance and advice to all stakeholders considering investment in broadband infrastructure.
Download White Paper
WBBA-Case-study-China-Telecom-Whole-home-WiFi-to-be-published-3-1 copy
China Telecom’s Whole-home WiFi service
Blog
May, 2024
China Telecom Whole-home WiFi Case Study: New In-Home Networking Technology Boosts User Satisfaction
Download White Paper
Gamtel-National-thumb
Gamtel National Broadband Network investment case study
Blog
May, 2024
This report analyses how broadband is considered one of the key drivers fuelling the global economy and is critical for inclusive and sustainable growth.
Download White Paper
wbba-gigacity
Gigacity: Unleashing the power of connection and innovation
Working Group 1 - Generational Roadmap
April, 2024
The creation of gigacities is essential to maximize a country’s socioeconomic development. With increasing levels of urbanization around the world, gigacity investment is an efficient way of getting gigabit broadband technology to large portions of the population and industry zones.
Download White Paper
Fixed-Networks-Energy-thumb
Fixed Networks Energy Efficiency Toolkit
Working Group 3 - Environmental Sustainability
March, 2024
Energy efficiency, crucial for net-zero goals, is now central to EU, US, and China policies. In telecom, it is a major contributor to carbon footprints reduction and a key element of telco sustainability strategies. This research highlights insights from the WBBA’s report on improving fixed broadband networks' energy efficiency.
Download White Paper
evaluating-telcom-wp-sm
WBBA Broadband Cloud Development Index Identifies Global Leaders and Best Practice
Working Group 5 - Broadband and Cloud Development Index
October, 2023
The global broadband and cloud computing markets combined are worth more than $656bn, but their indirect impacts may be even greater because they are two of the key foundations of the digital economy.
Download White Paper
wbba-resources-broadband
The Importance of Greater Broadband Investment
Working Group 2 - Broadband Advocacy
September, 2023
This report analyzes the need for greater broadband investment to support continued socioeconomic growth.
Download White Paper
Holding-Cover-WG5
Driving the future: Understanding the landscape of Cloud Network Convergence 2023
Working Group 4 - Network Architecture and Technology
August, 2023
The WBBA Working Group 4 Whitepaper is here!
Download White Paper
Next-Generation-Broadband-thumb
Next-generation broadband roadmap 2023 to 2030
Working Group 1 - Generational Roadmap
July, 2023
Broadband networks have experienced significant growth since their initial deployments in the early 2000s. These networks have advanced from offering speeds of a few hundred kilobits per second to modern fiber-based networks that provide a global average speed of 200 Mbps.
Download White Paper
wbba-resources-bb2
Broadband Investment Demands and Trends 2023
Working Group 2 - Broadband Advocacy
July, 2023
This report analyzes the demand for broadband investment as well as current investment trends.
Download White Paper
evaluating-telcom-wp
Evaluating the Telecom Industry's Sustainability Potential
Working Group 3 - Environmental Sustainability
July, 2023
Recent survey of leading telecom service provider and vendors to evaluate telecom operators’ level of commitment to sustainability.
Download White Paper
wbba-resources-sustain
Sustainability in Telecom Service Providers' Strategy
Working Group 3 - Environmental Sustainability
October, 2022
This report analyzes the benefits of sustainability management and sets forth best practices.
Download White Paper
wbba-resources-case
Broadband Case Study Success Stories
Working Group 2 - Broadband Advocacy
September, 2022
This report analyzes the power of high-speed broadband to benefit consumers and improve society.
Download White Paper
wbba-resources-roadmap
Next-Generation Broadband Roadmap
Working Group 1 - Generational Roadmap
August, 2022
This report sets out the WBBA’s roadmap for the future broadband network of 2030 and beyond.
Download White Paper
Become a member
More Resources

Events

Convening the Global Broadband Industry
The World Broadband Association convenes operators, vendors, the investment community and more to bring you regular,
global telecom and broadband industry-leading events, both online and in-person.
featured event
July 16, 2025
Fixed Broadband Evolution and Circular Economy Practices
If the socioeconomic benefits of broadband connectivity are to be maximized, then it is imperative that there is a continued investment in fixed broadband networks so that all households and business premises can eventually be connected to advanced fixed broadband services. This webinar discussed the best technological choices for operators and regulators looking to create a strategy for advanced fixed broadband networks for all, including a best of breed evolution paths to a full end-to-end fiber society.
Register Now
featured event
June 19, 2025
Smarter Infrastructure: Converging AI and Broadband
The future is now — AI and broadband are converging to redefine digital infrastructure, unlocking limitless possibilities for businesses, communities, and economies. Join visionary leaders, AI pioneers, and industry disruptors as they unveil bold strategies to revolutionize network operations, fuel business growth, and build smarter, more sustainable societies. Discover how AI-powered broadband is transforming connectivity, from intelligent automation and ultra-efficient cloud networks to resilient, end-to-end digital ecosystems. Gain exclusive insights into the opportunities, challenges, and investment potential as broadband networks evolve to support the next generation of AI-driven applications. The WBBA invites you to the event where innovation meets strategy, and the future of connectivity is being built today. Don’t miss your chance to engage with industry trailblazers, stay ahead of disruptive trends, and be part of the AI-powered digital revolution.
Watch Now
IMPORTANT
July 1, 2025
WEBINAR
EVENT
Multi-Technology Discussion to Enable Advanced Broadband Networks for All
Watch Now
IMPORTANT
May 13, 2025
WEBINAR
EVENT
How to Ensure a Successful Broadband Investment Strategy in Africa
Watch Now
wbba site 1
March 4, 2025
Event
EVENT
BDC Barcelona 2025
Watch Now
Become a member
More Events

What is the World Broadband Association?

The World Broadband Association (WBBA) is a multilateral, broadband industry-led association, providing leadership for digital broadband across the next decade.

Our objective is to overcome broadband industry challenges and support the drive towards the provision of broadband networks and services for all. With a goal of accelerating the healthy development of the global telecom industry, with sustainable benefits for stakeholders, end users, and society.

The WBBA is an independent legal entity registered in Switzerland.

LEARN MORE
Members
Acentura-logos-white-cards
card-adatanetwork
agilenaas-logo
Alergie-logos-white-cards
alloha_fibra_logo-card
asean-card
asiainfo-card
apu-logo
Atop-logos-white-cards
awasr-logo
axian_logo-card
xl-anxiata-card
baiwu-card
bandarlog-white-cards
BNET-white-2
broadcom-logos-white-cards
bwtech-logo-card3
cablebahama-white-cards
cbng-white-cards
capgemini-engineering-logo-card
ccsa-card
ce-cloud
cict-white-card
Chinatelecom-wht
china-tower-logo-card
China-Unicom-white
China-Unitechs-logos-white-cards
commscope_logo-card
comores-logo
connect-logo-original
converge_logo-card
cov-card
card-_0004_creates
data-card
devotel-white-cards
digital-carbon-online-white
de-card
dito-card
drivenets-white-cards
du-card
earth-network-logo
emtel-card
ethio-telecom
etiya-card
Eversec-logos-white-cards
Fiber-Tech-Logo-white
fonds-soziokultur-logo
fpt-telcom-card
gamtel-logo-card-3
gateway-card
gientech-card
gigabit-iq-logo
gah-card
gtt-logos-white-cards
h3c-card
hachi-wave-logo-card
harmonic-logos-white-cards
hmn-tech
HKBN-Logo-wht
huawei-wht
ztel-logo
ICSL-logo
ipv6_logo-card
card-_0003_Layer-4
White-KC-Comm
card-lenovo
malaysia-univeristy-logo2
maravedis_logo-card-1
megamore-logo
metbox-cards
card-micronet-union
msec-logo
mtn-card
netnic-logo
Neusoft-white
card-_0001_Layer-6
OgCloud-white
omdia-wht
Ookla-logo-white
openvalley-white-cards
Openserve-logos-white
orion-telekom-logo
p2p-network
propapt-card
pulse-logo-card
raisecom-card
safaricom-card
sentech-white-cards
sst_logo-card
slt-mobitel-card
card-_0000_Layer-7
stc-card
Suburban-card
summit-communications_logo-card
swisscom-wht
tanim-card
tejas-white-card
telkom-logo-card
TFL-LOGO-white-scaled
tianyi-card
true-meridian-card-text
turkcell-logo
ultrapower-card
nus_logo-card
unotelos-logo
utelcom-logo-card
verse_logo-card
whale-cloud
xona-partners
yofc_logo-card
youhua-logos-white-cards
yunj
zain-card
zayo-logo-card
zenithtel-card
zhishu-changlian
Zhongdian-Zhiheng-card
zte-card
ztel-logo

Working Groups

Discover the Working Groups

Generational Roadmap

By better understanding the scale, nature and timing of the future demand for services and applications, the first World Broadband Association working group is responsible for the Next Generation Broadband Roadmap.

 
Learn More +
Broadband Advocacy
The WBBA has a working group dedicated to developing and advocating a set of arguments for why it is important and beneficial to invest in developing broadband in any given region.
 
Learn More +
Environmental Sustainability

Embracing sustainability as a core element of corporate strategy offers great potential for the telecom industry, enabling companies to mitigate risks, improve operational efficiencies, enhance their reputation, access capital and drive innovation.

 
Learn More +
Network Technology
The fourth WBBA working group is focused on understanding the landscape of cloud network convergence, assessing and advising on how to achieve “cloud and network as one” and realise congestion-free new transport infrastructure with better network elastic scalability, enhanced intelligence, and true deterministic experience.
 
Learn More +
WBBA Broadband and Cloud Development Index

World Broadband Association’s mission to drive social-economic change required a robust understanding of the state, scale and nature of the digital divide.

 
Learn More +

Customer Premises Network – CPN

In a rapidly evolving digital landscape marked by the rise of UHD video, metaverse, online education, healthcare, and smart manufacturing, the demand for robust home and business broadband services has never been greater.

 

Learn More +

Artificial Intelligence – AI

Experience the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as it revolutionizes life and work, both locally and globally. Stay ahead of the curve and embrace the dynamic shifts in our economy and society with confidence. Discover how AI is shaping the future today.

 

Learn More +

VIEW WORKING GROUPS
Play Video

Sign Up to Receive News Updates